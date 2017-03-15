Social media pitfalls

How truly unfortunate that a former SOSS graduate from Oliver finds himself the subject of a prolonged and damaging probe into his behaviour as Victoria’s police chief.

Frank Elsner wanted to enforce the law since he was 18, after two RCMP officers visited his law class in high school. He graduated in 1981 and became an auxiliary officer in Oliver before leaving to pursue a policing career in Ontario. His career was something most people only see on television; he spent many years in perilous undercover work, which included time in jail and collaborating with all kinds of unsavory characters.

Elsner worked his way up the ladder to the police chief position in Sudbury and then came back to BC to be Victoria’s top cop.

But his downfall was quick after allegations arose that he sent inappropriate (personal) Twitter messages to the wife of a subordinate officer. When confronted by the media, Elsner apologized, saying it was a “momentary lapse of judgment,” something he was ready to take full responsibility for.

Some argue this is where the matter should have ended, but the investigation continues. Elsner said he wants to resign and move on with his life.

Needless to say, this has caused a great deal of stress and anxiety on him and his family.

However, let this be a lesson to everyone: Social media, if used inappropriately, can get you into a lot of trouble fast. Remember, the wrong people always manage to see what you post. And what you think is private never is.

Even sending an off-colour joke to a colleague can come back to haunt you. Simply “liking” it can put you in the hot seat as well.

People have lost their jobs after their bosses found out what they wrote on their Facebook page. And sending something in the heat of anger often leaves you embarrassed with regret.

A former co-worker of mine once complained to his boss via email how a client was being a huge pain in the butt. Just when he hit the send button, he realized that the client was cc’d on the email. Well, the co-worker had a major anxiety attack and had to profusely apologize to the client afterwards.

Just last week I quickly composed a brief email to our reporter Dan Walton. Just before hitting the send button I noticed the recipient was RCMP Cpl. Dan Moskaluk. Good thing the email wasn’t inappropriate.

The moral of the story: Don’t send, text, post or tweet anything that could cause you and others a world of grief . . . or fall from grace.

Lyonel Doherty, editor