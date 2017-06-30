So proud to be a Canadian

As Canada’s 150th birthday approaches I am thinking of my years as a Canadian citizen.

I was born in South Shields, England and came to Canada in 1946 with my mom, who had married a Canadian soldier, and my older sister Jean.

We sailed from South Hampton, England to Halifax aboard The Queen Mary, who was transporting English and Dutch war brides to their new homes in Canada.

We were privileged to have the then Canadian Prime Minister Mackenzie King and a movie star, Ann Todd as fellow passengers.

As a “Canadian” my home was in Pembroke, ON, in the Ottawa Valley where I remained quite happily.

In November of 1973 I was dumbfounded to be informed by Pierre Trudeau’s government that I wasn’t a Canadian citizen and could be sent back to England (this was after the LaPorte kidnapping took place in Quebec).

I made inquiries and immediately took steps to become a Canadian citizen and on November 22, 1973 I pledged my oath and paid the $10 fee charged for this.

May I say it has been the best $10 I have ever spent.

In 2000 I left Ontario and moved to Oliver to be near my daughter.

Over the years this proud Canadian has travelled across Canada numerous times by plane, car and motorhome.

I have splashed my feet in both the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, stayed in hotels, B&Bs and parks in different places and found that every village, town, city or province holds its own type of beauty, delighted at all I’ve seen and proud and happy to live in such a peaceful environment.

On July 1st, Canada’s 150th birthday may I encourage one and all to give thanks, hold love in their hearts for all family, friends and neighbours and be grateful to live here safely while the world around us is in turmoil.

Most of us have no idea how privileged we are to live in such a beautiful place.

I’m a very grateful Canadian citizen.

Joan Heatherington, Oliver