Skating club thrives for speed with power skating program

The South Okanagan Skating Club is once again offering a CanPower course.

CanPowerSkate is the only nationally regulated power skating program in Canada. It was developed by a team of hockey, figure skating and ringette experts to teach the fundamentals of skating in a progressive manner.

The SOSC CanPower program focuses on teaching proper technique, balance, agility, power, and endurance through progressions and conditioning skills. This program is great for your novice or atom hockey player wanting to improve their skating skills.

This program is geared for skaters aged approximately six to 13 who already have basic forward and backward skating skills. These skaters must also be able to stop on command without the use of the boards. For safety reasons participants must also wear full hockey/ringette equipment that is CSA approved.

The CanPowerSkate program is exclusive to Skate Canada. Only Skate Canada member coaches trained and certified at a CanPowerSkate Coaches Course are qualified to instruct the CanPowerSkate program. Becky Brimacombe has been a certified NCCP coach since 2012 and became CanPower certified in June 2015.

The program this upcoming 2016/2017 season will be offered every Tuesday from 4:30-5:15 p.m. CanSkate is aimed at ages 3-15. CanSkate lessons serve as an excellent base for developing the skating skills needed to participate in CanPower.

The club will be holding registration for CanPower and all other programs offered by SOSC on Wednesday, Sept. 7 and Monday, Sept. 12 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Oliver arena.

For more information or inquiries contact coach Becky by email at becky.brimacombe@gmail.com or club president Robin at 250-498-4049.

