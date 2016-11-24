Sewer/water rates go up

Oliver residents will pay more for water and sewer utilities.

On Tuesday, Town council approved a sewer rate increase of 5.16 per cent. This works out to an increase over last year of $17.15 for a single-family residential dwelling, according to Chief Financial Officer Dave Svetlichny.

He also noted the water operational rate will increase 3.41 per cent. This works out to an increase over last year of $9 for a single- family residential dwelling. This doesn’t include consumption increases.

Special water rate increases for the irrigation canal/Gallagher siphon rehabilitation over the next five years are as follows: 3.0 pre cent in 2017 ($7.92 increase); 3.0 per cent in 2018; 2.0 per cent in 2019; 2.0 per cent in 2020; and 2.0 per cent in 2021.