Serious injuries result of collision

Oliver Chronicle
Capt. Richard Simmons Jr. of the Oliver Fire Department prepares to wrap up their involvement while police investigate the scene of a two-vehicle collision at the Vaseux Lake rock bluff this morning. Some serious injuries were reported. Police say one vehicle attempted to pass another on the sharp corner and collided with a truck. (Photo by Lyonel Doherty)
Oliver firefighter Dennis Munckhof (right) and Capt. Richard Simmons Jr. assist a paramedic in taking a patient to ambulance. (Photos by Lyonel Doherty)

The RCMP has reported that a car attempted to pass another vehicle at the sharp corner at Vaseux Lake this morning, resulting in a collision with a truck.

Sergeant Blaine Gervais of the Oliver RCMP said a car travelling northbound on Highway 97 tried to pass another vehicle at the rock bluff when it entered the oncoming lane and collided with a truck heading southbound.

“At this time the injuries to the vehicle occupants is unknown but it is believed some suffered serious injuries,” Gervais said.

While the heavily damaged vehicles are being cleared, single lane intermittent travel is still in effect.

