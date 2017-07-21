Serious injuries result of collision

The RCMP has reported that a car attempted to pass another vehicle at the sharp corner at Vaseux Lake this morning, resulting in a collision with a truck.

Sergeant Blaine Gervais of the Oliver RCMP said a car travelling northbound on Highway 97 tried to pass another vehicle at the rock bluff when it entered the oncoming lane and collided with a truck heading southbound.

“At this time the injuries to the vehicle occupants is unknown but it is believed some suffered serious injuries,” Gervais said.

While the heavily damaged vehicles are being cleared, single lane intermittent travel is still in effect.