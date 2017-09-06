Sentencing a big joke

We hate harping on our “injustice system,” but we couldn’t let this little gem go unreported; something to make you sleep better at night.

While glancing at our emails recently we noticed a very troubling headline in a press release by the North Vancouver RCMP.

The headline: Tire slashing, arson and theft receives conditional sentence.

We nearly had to slap our own face and shake it a bit to make sure we were reading it correctly.

Sadly we were.

One morning numerous residents of North Vancouver woke up to discover their vehicle tires had been slashed. Approximately 200 tires related to 150 vehicles were flattened in an overnight one-man mischief spree.

After a complex and lengthy police investigation utilizing forensic evidence (blood found on slashed tires), 35 year-old Shane Nendick was identified as the person responsible.

According to police, this upstanding citizen was also identified in three other property related offences, including a break-in and fire in a university library that resulted in $200,000 in damages.

Earlier this year Nendick was found guilty of 28 criminal charges (24 of those related to the tire slashings).

Upon recent sentencing, this model citizen received a conditional sentence (two years house arrest) for the tire slashing incidents. For all the other criminal charges, he received a suspended sentence with three years’ probation. As part of his probation order, he must comply with a strict curfew.

Gee, that’s going to hurt.

We wonder what compelled the judge to go easy on this guy. What a miscarriage of justice!

Jail time and wage garnishment (for the damages) would have been an appropriate sentence in this case. At least it would have deterred other like-minded citizens from committing similar crimes.

Anyone who slashes that many tires, starts a fire in a university and steals property should not have the right to walk free on our streets. But the judge apparently disagrees.

While the offender will have some strict house rules to abide by, he won’t be squinting through a small window in a jail cell or rubbing shoulders with gnarly inmates.

We get the feeling that the North Vancouver RCMP are not very happy about the outcome of this case, after pouring hours of work into it, paid for by the taxpayer.

Sometimes police must ask themselves, why bother? They risk their lives and put a lot of effort into charging these individuals who prey on the innocent, only to have them walk out of the courtroom with a smile on their face, wondering who will be their next victim.

Lyonel Doherty, editor