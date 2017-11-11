Senior dies in mysterious collision in Oliver

Police have confirmed that an 81-year-old female died in a single vehicle accident on Highway 97 south of Oliver on Thursday.

The RCMP report that the accident occurred just before 10 am near Road 18, where a sedan was parked on the side of the road.

According to the investigation and witness testimony, the vehicle, without notice, shot across the highway and struck a tree in an orchard. The impact caused extensive front end damage to the vehicle and uprooted the tree.

An 81-year-old female passenger was rushed to South Okanagan General Hospital, where she was confirmed deceased. The 84-year-old male driver received minor injuries as a result.

The RCMP South Okanagan Traffic Services and the BC Coroners Services are continuing their investigation into the collision.