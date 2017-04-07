Sen Pok Chin school wins big for garbage audit

By Lyonel Doherty

An Oliver school is one of 10 in Canada that has been recognized for its eco-programs making a difference in the world.

Sen Pok Chin has won $25,000 in new computer technology as part of the annual “Superpower Your School” contest hosted by Staples Canada and Earth Day.

The presentation was today (Friday), and for school management, the news was hard to keep secret. Basically, it all came down to a “garbage audit.”

Teacher Kim Moffat explained that students in Grades 5-8 conducted the audit by dumping out five bags of garbage (a week’s worth) and examining the contents.

In a video showing the audit, one girl can be seen holding her nose while picking through the refuse.

What they found

From the five bags of garbage, the students rescued five smaller bags of recycling material, one bin of compost material, 58 black garbage bags that could have been reused, and a small bag of 100 per cent garbage.

Moffat said the pupils decided to take action after seeing the results. For example, they put compost buckets in class and upgraded to bigger recycling bins. In addition, they reduced their plastic bag use.

Student Bravis Paul said he was initially nervous about picking through people’s garbage because he didn’t know what he would find. A rotten pizza was the worst, and it made him nauseous, he said.

Paul said he learned not to throw recycling materials and compost in the garbage. In fact, the project prompted him to do more recycling at home.

“I’m proud of the school,” he said.

Fellow student Winter Kruger said she found some amazing things in the garbage, such as coffee grounds, playdough and “good donuts.” (But she didn’t eat them.)

“We should recycle more and compost more,” Kruger said.

Joe Aschenmeier, general manager of Staples in Penticton, asked the pupils if they need $25,000 worth of high-tech computers.

“Ya!” they shouted.

Aschenmeier said he was impressed with Sen Pok Chin’s garbage audit, and also the school’s other “green” projects, such as its community garden and chicken coop, where students harvest eggs.

He said the audit showed how much people throw away things that can be recycled.

Mary Sagat, president of Staples Canada, said the contest judges were thoroughly impressed by the creativity of the (700) applicants.

From micro-hatcheries to dronography, this year’s submissions were truly innovative and went far beyond traditional stewardship activities, said Deb Doncaster, president of Earth Day Canada.

Osoyoos Indian Band Chief Clarence Louie personally thanked the students and teachers for their “green” initiatives.