Security officer wades in on off-leash dog issue

By Lyonel Doherty

Closing an off-leash dog area in Oliver Community Park and establishing a new one in Lion’s Park is not going to fix existing problems, according to one security officer.

In fact, he says it may create more conflicts among dog owners.

Donald Lowndes, a former bylaw enforcement officer for the Town, says closing the designated off-leash area in ball diamonds 4 and 5 will be a detriment to a number of elderly dog owners who live in the area. And he doesn’t see these owners making the trip to Lion’s Park to utilize the new area.

Oliver Parks and Recreation has requested the Town to remove the existing off-leash dog area from the Animal Control Bylaw and replace it with the Lion’s Park location.

Parks and recreation manager Carol Sheridan previously stated they no longer want the ball diamonds used as a dog park due to some owners not cleaning up after their pets.

On Monday she told council that parks staff spend a lot of time and resources maintaining the ball diamonds.

“It’s currently a beautiful sports facility, but it creates a difficult situation if there is a game that night (after dogs have been on it).”

Sheridan explained the new off-leash area at the north end of Lion’s Park will be fenced and gated, and will include an area for small dogs for owners who don’t want their canines rubbing shoulders with big dogs.

Sheridan said she understands that many people have grown accustomed to using the off-leash area in the ball diamonds.

“We’re just asking them to go a little bit farther.”

She said the new area in Lion’s Park will open doors to dog owners who live along the hike and bike trail.

Sheridan admitted that some people will be disappointed with the change, but reminds them that the entire Community Park is open to off-leash use from dawn to 9 am year-round.

But Lowndes says conflict already exists in Lion’s Park, and he fears it may get worse by adding more unleashed dogs to the mix.

Lowndes pointed out that Lion’s Park is a known communication area for drug traffickers in the summer time. Open liquor and dogs off leash are other problems, he added.

“During my bylaw term I observed visitors and tourists usually refrain from entering the main park area as the result of observed behaviours.”

Lowndes said pet owners will continue to ignore the dog-on-leash bylaw regardless of an off-leash designated area.

“It is reasonable to suggest there will be a rise in complaints regarding Lions Park (person-on-person confrontations and dog-on-dog encounters).”

Lowndes said there will eventually be a serious dog attack, resulting in the Town being held liable.

He said there needs to be a strong bylaw enforcement presence in the park to ensure people follow the rules. “It’s all about presence,” he noted.

Sheridan agreed that some people do use the park inappropriately, but noted these problems should be dealt with through police and bylaw enforcement.

“I believe that one of the ways the general public and residents can help address these issues is by using the park how we wish it to be used . . . leading by example in our use of the space and pushing the unwanted behaviour away from the area.”

Sheridan argues that the new off-leash area in Lion’s Park will actually reduce the problem of dogs running loose there.

She pointed out that conflicts between dogs and their owners occur in every open space in the country, including the off-leash areas in Oliver.

“It is unfair to assume that dogs or dog owners who frequent Lion’s Park because they are working or visiting here in the summer would increase the number of conflicts.”

Sheridan acknowledged there will be a higher than usual number of people using the dog park in the summer. But she said dog owners may choose to adjust their plans on those days and utilize other off-leash areas.

Sheridan said Lion’s Park, for the vast majority of the year, is very under-utilized. Therefore, she believes the new off-leash area at the north end will be an ideal location.

Mayor Ron Hovanes said it would be a great concern “if” there were a lot of inappropriate behaviour in the park. But he noted that bylaw enforcement and police find very little alcohol or marijuana consumed there.

The mayor said having a new off-leash dog area in the park will invite more people to use the location. And now, seasonal workers will have no excuse to let their dogs off leash when there’s a designated area just a stone’s throw away, Hovanes pointed out.

Sheridan said staff will begin work on the new area this fall.

Town council is forging ahead with the change in the bylaw, planning for November 1 as the effective date.