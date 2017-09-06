Scouts eye baseball prospects at Oliver camp

It was a great week of baseball as 76 aspiring ball players made their way to the community ball fields in Oliver to take part in Big League Experience’s prospects/showcase camp.

The five-day event brought some high-powered instructors to town to work with the players, along with some Major League scouts and college coaches.

Two-time All-Star Shea Hillenbrand and World Series champion and 12-year MLB pitcher Albie Lopez were among those.

Special instructor and one of the world’s best speed trainers Ed (GoGo) Lovelace joined the crew.

The camp is conducted by former team Canada Olympic coach and MLB scout Marty Lehn, who is in his 22nd year of running the camp in Oliver.

“You never know where the next gem will be found, and the camp has produced a number of players that have moved on into the professional ranks,” Lehn said. “Two this year have cracked big league rosters.”

Lehn said former campers Andrew Albers (Seattle Mariners) and Nick Pivetta (Philadelphia Phillies) are mainstays with their respective clubs and have spent time in Oliver at the camp.

“Could there be another big leaguer amongst this group? I guess we’ll have to wait and see,” said Lehn.