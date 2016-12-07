School district receives award

The Industry Training Authority’s (ITA) Regional Roadshow will make its fourth stop at Fairview Mountain Golf Club on Wednesday to present School District 53 with the Youth Work in Trades Performance Award for having the highest program registration in the Thompson-Okanagan region.

The award includes $5,000 in additional funding to assist the district with the development of their Youth Work in Trades program (name transitioning from Secondary School Apprenticeship (SSA).

The Youth Work in Trades program is a dual credit program that allows youth to begin their work-based training component of an apprenticeship while still in secondary school.

Eighty percent of training takes place on the worksite and 20 percent takes place in the classroom.