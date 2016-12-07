Santa waiting for your letters

It’s that time of year again to think about writing to Santa with your Christmas wish list.

When writing to Santa remember the following – you do not need a stamp on your letter.

Santa’s address is Santa Claus, North Pole, H0H0H0.

There is a special mail box in the Oliver post office for your letters. Do not put them in any other mail box as they will be sent to Vancouver.

Remember to make sure you have your name and address on your letter so Santa will know where to send his reply.

Santa’s helper, North Pole