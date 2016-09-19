Sandwich, anyone?

Er, make that sandwich board policy, anyone?

That’s what the Town of Oliver is looking at after hearing concerns about sandwich boards in the business community.

Corporate Officer Diane Vaykovich said the Town has received a couple of complaints regarding the location of sandwich boards in Town. She noted that sandwich boards are being placed on Town-owned and Crown land without approval. Other issues include number of signs per business, and size.

But Vaykovich stated that signs placed directly in front of a business and not impeding pedestrian traffic are in compliance.

She pointed out that a policy would clarify the placement of signs with an approval sticker from the Town.

Mayor Ron Hovanes said he favours a policy, but added there is “no need to gouge businesses trying to make a living.”

Town staff will look at best practices and bring back a report to council.