Sandbags available in Oliver and Willowbrook

The regional district is making sandbags available to anyone who needs them in the Oliver and Willowbrook area.

Some flooding continues in the South Okanagan-Similkameen areas, but fortunately there are no immediate or serious threats, according to regional Emergency Operations Supervisor Dale Kronebusch.

He noted that thunderstorms today and more precipitation this weekend are expected, so this may cause creeks and rivers to rise again, combined with the melting snowpack.

People are urged to be aware of dangers around creeks and streams, and to keep children away from these areas.

McKinney Road and Road 9 continue to have areas of flooding, and shoring work with heavy equipment continues around Testalinda Creek south of Oliver.

Residents who have sandbagged areas on their properties should leave them in place as a precautionary measure. Local residents who have experienced previous flooding and want to be proactive can obtain sand and sandbags from the Town of Oliver Public Works yard on Sawmill Road and the Willowbrook fire hall on Willowbrook Road.