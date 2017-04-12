Sage Valley Voices choir rehearsing for ‘My Canada’ concert

Spring is finally here and the Sage Valley Voices are busily rehearsing for a spring concert entitled “My Canada” in honour of Canada’s 150th birthday.

The repertoire consists of Canadian music from coast to coast. The choir is excited about the variety of songs that truly represent all things Canadian.

Under the direction of enthusiastic conductor Lori Martine and pianist Sandy Andres, choir practices are always energetic and filled with humour.

There will be two concerts: Sunday, April 23 at 2:30 p.m. at Frank Venables Theatre and Monday, May 1 at 7 p.m. at the Osoyoos Mini Theatre.

People of all ages turn out for these concerts to hear some spirit-lifting music, enjoy the free refreshments and a chance to visit and mingle with the choir members after each performance.

Tickets are $12 at the door and proceeds are used to cover expenses.