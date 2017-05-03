RV park is a rare beauty

My husband and I have spent three weeks each April since 2002 at the Centennial RV Park along with friends, which include four other units.

We choose this site for obvious reasons, we bike or walk to shop, eat, play cards as well as support local events.

This is the third time we have been informed that the RV Park will close at the end of this season for good.

What has changed for the mayor and council to vote to demolish this jewel of a site along with the trees planted here, one from each province?

Mayor Hovanes has acknowledged that the RV park is an asset to Oliver, so why not locate the much needed hotel elsewhere?

It is fair to assume that once the RV park is gone many of the visitors to the park will move on and with them, much of the revenue they generate.

On May 9 the taxpayers of Oliver can vote to maintain this rare beauty of a site for campers from here and all across Canada.

Fran Bridges, Alberta