RV park is a big asset to Oliver

The Oliver Centennial RV Park is a very valuable Asset to Oliver.

While camping in an RV it is rare to find such a stunning beautiful park where one can camp and still have access to so many amenities.

To be able to enjoy, while living in an RV: shopping, dining at restaurants, going to a theatre, the legion, baseball diamonds, walking along a beautiful river, availability to hospital and doctors, a community weight room, Frank Venables Theatre performances and a community park with all the activities that are supported in Oliver including the curling rink, ice/hockey arena, the Festival of the Grape, fire training activities, baseball tournaments, banks to get money to spend in this community, wine touring, etc.

Many people come to Oliver from afar in their RVs time after time as a meeting place where they can enjoy each other’s company and all the beauty and amenities that Oliver provides in such close proximity.

There appears to be a “hidden agenda” behind the urgent destruction of such a well positioned and used RV park. This park should be left as is! What is wrong with having two revenue generating enterprises?

There is a very large lawn north of the information centre that is maintained, watered, cut, etc. at a considerable cost for what obviously is largely used by a select group of people for partying and camping and running dogs during the fruit picking season. On that site, north of the information centre, there is plenty of room to host an 80-room hotel and its required parking and still provide a park and green space and we could still have the efficient, useful and beautiful Centennial RV Park.

W.T. Ridgewell, Oliver