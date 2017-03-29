RV land sale queried

I strongly support a hotel in the Town of Oliver. We need it.

But I have a problem with transparency.

In the March 15 Chronicle the appraised price of the park was $286,000 per acre. In the March 22 Chronicle, notice of sale, the price was $412,000 for two acres or $206,000 per acre.

If we take the cost of the parking lot ($125,000) and the cost of the access to the dike ($35,000), this is $160,000.

Is the Town taking $160,000 off of the sale price or the appraised price?

Are we taxpayers paying for the parking lot and dike access?

Bill Ross, Oliver