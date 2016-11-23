Rustico hosts Cowboy Christmas

Rustico Farm & Cellars Winery on the Golden Mile on Highway 97 and Road 16 welcomes you to the annual Cowboy Christmas on Nov. 26 and Dec. 3 during the Winter in Wine Country festival.

From 2-5 p.m. enjoy chili and mulled beverages around the campfire. It’s a celebration for all ages, so bring family and friends. There will be music, door prizes, wine tasting, and good cheer.

Donations will go to the Agnes Sutherland Memorial Fund for the grand piano in the foyer of Frank Venables Theatre. The piano will remain as a gift for the community as much as a reminder of this special lady. Agnes was a very well known musician, accompanist and piano teacher in Oliver, as well as a longtime member of the Oliver Sagebrushers and indirectly responsible for the creation of the Quail’s Roost Art Gallery.

Paintings by Agnes will be featured and for sale in the gallery providing a wonderful chance to shop for Christmas gifts for yourself as well as others.

A selection of great gifts are in the gallery as well as paintings. Come and browse, enjoy the warmth of the fireplace, decorations and a warm apple beverage. Artists will be in attendance.