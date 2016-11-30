Ross calls for regime change to oust Premier Christy Clark

A Grand Forks city councillor and organic farmer says the key issue in her nomination run for MLA is simple – beat BC Premier Christy Clark.

That’s what Colleen Ross is saying as she vies for the NDP nomination to take on Boundary-Similkameen MLA Linda Larson in the next election.

“We need a revolution. We need a regime change,” Ross told the Chronicle at her open house at Medici’s Gelateria on Nov. 23.

The activist has been a voice for marginalized people for many years and now wants to move into the decision-making arena.

As a leader in the National Farmers Union for more than a decade, Ross has worked with federal and provincial NDP leaders to advance such concepts as food sovereignty, and control of genetically modified seeds and foods.

Ross graduated from the University of Guelph where she studied farm business management. She studied biosciences at the University of Tromso, Norway, focusing on the ethics of bio-technology.

She has worked on many continents on issues such as social justice, fair labour laws, women’s rights, ending violence against women, public education, and health care.

Ross has recently been working towards finding solutions to the homeless situation in Grand Forks, and the need for a new women’s shelter.

Ross told the Chronicle that she has seen so many political decisions destroy communities and create poverty and hunger. So now it’s time to occupy a political space where better decisions can be made to bring about change.

Ross said people have been talking to her about improving access to health care and increasing the number of personal caregivers for clients.

She is also a firm believer of creating more opportunities for young families in a society that overemphasizes retirement communities.

“I don’t want to live as an older person in an older community. I want to be around young people and their families.”

Water conservation is another issue that Ross feels strongly about. She personally uses trickle irrigation and does not water her front yard.

“The way we treat water here is unacceptable,” she said, noting that she favours water restrictions.

“We should practice water conservation even if we don’t have to.”

Ross also favours establishing a national park in the South Okanagan to protect its fragile ecosystems.

Ross reiterated that in order to unseat Christy Clark in the next election, a resistance movement is needed.

By Lyonel Doherty