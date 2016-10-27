Riverside Place generating interest in Oliver

The long-awaited condominium project on McKinney Road in Oliver is generating a lot of interest from prospective buyers.

So say Riverside Place developer Blair Greenley and his wife Brenda Juba, the marketing manager.

“The response from the people touring the show home has been positive,” Greenley said, noting there is more local interest than out-of-town enquiries.

Riverside Place features 30 living units, an underground parkade, a swimming pool/hot tub and elevator.

The units range in size from 1,415 to 1,771 square feet, and include all appliances. Basically, what you see in the show suite is what you get. No need to upgrade to quartz countertops because they are already included.

The price range is from $359,900 to $549,900.

The building is 50 per cent complete, and Greenley hopes to sell the first 12 units by spring of 2017. Three units have already been sold, and three or four buyers are securing finances for other units, he pointed out. Currently, there is a special offer on the first 12 units, which are being sold at pre-construction prices. After they are sold, it will take another year to complete the remaining units, Greenley said.

A special open house for the public is being planned for Sunday, Nov. 6 from noon to 4 p.m.

Greenley said most people are very surprised with how spacious the units will be. He noted that no other condominium project in the area offers similar sized units.

The project has no age restriction and no rental restriction. It will also be pet friendly.

“It’s an ideal investment for people who want to rent out (their units),” Greenley said.

The developer pointed out that Riverside Place is earthquake proof and covered by new home warranty.

Greenley said a lot of people have been asking about what is happening with Park Place next door, which has sat vacant for three years. The strata council is hoping to obtain an occupancy permit so that residents can move back in once some structural repairs are completed.

Greenley said Riverside Place will definitely boost the local economy and expand the property tax base for the town.

The show suite at 301 McKinney Road is open for viewing Wednesday to Sunday.

By Lyonel Doherty