Right to farm legislation ties Town’s hands

By Lyonel Doherty

There’s not much you can do about the noise from propane cannons or wind machines in Oliver. You basically have to live with it.

That’s what one resident is learning as he tries to affect change in the use of propane cannons in his neighbourhood.

Bryan Sandilands, who lives on Meadows Drive adjacent to Tucelnuit Lake, addressed council on Tuesday about his concerns.

He referred to the corner of Meadows Drive and Zinfandel Street, where a vineyard replaced an old orchard several years ago; a trend in the area.

Sandilands said he first became aware of the use of propane cannons for bird control in 2015. He noted the cannons fire at regular intervals but at different times throughout the day.

“Before the days got shorter the cannons were firing before 7 am until 7:30 pm seven days a week,” he pointed out.

Sandilands said he’s asking for some consideration for residents living close to vineyards that use cannons within town boundaries.

He suggested changing the start-up times on Sundays to 8 am and allowing a two-hour break in the afternoon when bird activity is low.

Sandilands said netting has proven more effective than cannons in preventing crop loss and should be encouraged more by the government.

The man said the Town needs to keep in mind that a growing population could result in further conflict between agriculture and non-agricultural land use.

Water councillor and farmer Andre Miller said bird nets are not very effective in vineyards, which is why he uses five bird bangers on his property. Miller said he starts the bangers at 8 am.

“What can I say? There is such a thing as right-to-farm legislation,” he stated.

Miller said he hasn’t seen any starlings since he started using the bangers.

“They save our crop. There is no two ways about it.”

Councillor Larry Schwartzenberger said he understands the situation is frustrating, noting that he was awakened by a wind machine recently.

“For us (the Town) to make a bylaw that goes against government regulations . . . it will be thrown out.”

Corporate Officer Diane Vaykovich said the Town has a bylaw that regulates noise, but enforcement is challenging. She noted that people who complain about farm-related noise are referred to the Ministry of Agriculture.

Mayor Ron Hovanes said the Town’s hands are tied by right-to-farm regulations.

The mayor said he has guests who “wonder where the gun shots are coming from” when they hear these bird cannons.

Miller said he tries to position his bangers so they are facing away from residential areas. He suggested that Sandilands ask the vineyard owner to do the same.

Water councillor Rick Machial, who is also a farmer, said the key to resolving problems like this is communication.

Machial said it is very expensive to farm these days, noting it costs about $100,000 an acre.

“You have to make a living or go broke quick.”

Machial advises people to do their homework before moving into an agricultural neighbourhood.

He admitted that wind machines keep him up at night but he realizes they are necessary.