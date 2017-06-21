Residents urged to think FireSmart

By Lyonel Doherty

All it takes is one burning ember to lose everything you’ve worked for.

That’s why Morninstar Road residents in Oliver are thinking FireSmart again.

Last fall a number of them took advantage of FireSmart Day that raised the awareness of flammable hazards around the home, such as cedar hedges, pine needles and juniper bushes.

Wildfire management specialist John Davies hosted the information session, pointing out things that homeowners should be aware of, including the build-up of dead, dry vegetation close to their home. On one property, he noted the brown piles of cedar bits underneath a row of trees right next to a house. He said these could easily ignite and threaten the house.

Statistics indicate that 85-90 per cent of homes with non-flammable roofs and 10 metres of clearance (of flammable vegetation) have a greater than 50 per cent chance of surviving a wildfire.

Davies noted that more than 50 per cent of homes destroyed by wildfire were ignited by embers. That’s why he encourages people to clean out dead debris under their vegetation.

Davies referred to the Fort McMurray fire, where evidence suggests that flying embers started the homes on fire.

“Once on fire, it’s a chain reaction,” he said.

However, if all the homes in a neighbourhood are fire-resistant, that acts as a fireguard, he pointed out.

Firefighter Jason Schafer said he has noticed that cleaning up yards and making them FireSmart is not a high priority for some homeowners. But it really helps, he said, noting some people don’t realize how important it is.

Schafer noted that ashes from the 2015 wildfires in Oliver landed in people’s yards.

He said it’s not the wall of flames that causes the problem, it’s the embers you have to worry about.

Homeowner Sharon Norum said she will make sure to clean up all the dead debris in her yard.

Another homeowner said she will consider removing the bark mulch from her home.

Homeowner Norm MacPherson said he gets rid of the debris from his yard every spring.