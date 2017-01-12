Residents injured in bedroom fire

A fire in a home south of Oliver this morning injured at least two people, according to a report.

Oliver Fire Department spokesman Rob Graham said a fire broke out in a bedroom on a property at Road 18 and Highway 97. But the blaze was extinguished by the time firefighters arrived at 3:30 a.m.

Graham said firefighters checked for hot spots and cleared the smoke from the home. “Damage was mainly contained to the bed but there was possibly some smoke damage.”

Graham reported that two ambulances were called and paramedics treated and transported two patients who suffered some second and third-degree burns to their legs and feet.

The cause is still under investigation.