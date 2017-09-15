Resident challenges new off-leash park

By Lyonel Doherty

An Oliver resident says establishing a new off-leash dog area in Lion’s Park will create more problems than solutions.

But Dave Evenson’s concerns to Town council on Monday did not change minds prior to adopting the Animal Control Bylaw amendment.

Council has agreed to decommission the off-leash area in the community park’s ball diamonds (#4 and #5) and establish a new off-leash area in Lion’s Park (north end). The new area will be fenced and will separate small dogs from big dogs.

Evenson said the relationship between Oliver Parks and Recreation and off-leash dog users has been somewhat adversarial. He noted closing down the existing off-leash area could have been handled better.

Evenson said the problems highlighted by parks staff regarding dog feces and holes in the off-leash park have been “grossly exaggerated.”

“You would think we were ankle deep in dog poop . . . it’s not all over, but (the problem) can be improved.”

Evenson said he has used the off-leash park for six years, noting that finding holes dug by dogs is rare.

“Dogs do not dig holes (in the park), they run and play.”

Evenson said there is no rush to change the bylaw, adding that more public input is needed. He suggested forming a small committee to help solve the problems.

According to Evenson, many older people would be very uncomfortable taking their dogs to Lion’s Park in the summer time when all of the transients are there with their dogs running around.

But Mayor Ron Hovanes reminded Evenson that the entire community park is off leash to dogs from 6-9 am every day. He also said establishing a new off-leash area in Lion’s Park will make it a more utilized, active park.

“A lot of communities don’t have off-leash parks,” Hovanes said.

But Evenson said many working people in Oliver can’t use the community park from 6-9 am.

Councillor Larry Schwartzenberger said the Town accommodates dog walkers by making other off-leash areas available such as certain areas of the hike and bike trail and Tucelnuit Lake.

Councillor Petra Veintimilla said she can understand some people hesitating to use the new off-leash area in Lion’s Park. But she noted the entire park will be transformed to offer more activities for the public.

The Animal Control Bylaw amendment does not go into effect until November 1.