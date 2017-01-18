Remi Bolduc brings jazz to Oliver

By Marion Boyd

When the Remi Bolduc Jazz Ensemble performs “A Tribute to Dave Brubeck” words like “dazzling virtuosity and stunning maturity” come to mind.

Bolduc, one of Canada’s best jazz saxophonists will be on stage at the beautiful Venables Theatre at 7:30 pm on Friday, January 27.

He brings with him guest artist Montreal jazz pianist, Francois Bourassa, as well as Fraser Hollins on double bass and Dave Laing on drums. Together they will be performing the music of Dave Brubeck who in 1950 to 1960 reigned with his celebrated band as the most influential and popular American jazz ensemble.

Brubeck created the album Time Out, one of the most famous and best-selling albums in the history of jazz to this day. Take Five, Blue Rondo a la Turk and several other compositions from the album are on the program.

Assigned seating tickets for the event on January 27th can be obtained online at www.venablestheatre.ca, at the theatre box office now open from Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or at the door. Single entrance is $22.50 and students under 17 are free.

Remi plays sax with intensity and control, breathtaking precision and a magnetic stage presence. He is acclaimed at venues from New York to Paris by way of Geneva, Tokyo and Beijing. With his band he composes and plays numbers that “convey his formidable energy and spontaneity, allowing his organic sound to breathe freely.”

Teacher and head of the McGill University jazz department, Remi has won awards for the best jazz album of 2011 and the Opus prize for Jazz Concert of the Year in 2013.

On his latest album recorded in collaboration with Francois Bourassa and released to much acclaim, the joy these two musicians share in playing together is palpable.

Pianist and composer, Francois Bourassa, is the son of Robert Bourassa, Premier of Quebec from 1970–1976 and 1985–1994. Francois, as a side project, has recently finished his first concerto for orchestra and percussion while maintaining an international concert tour on three continents with his jazz quartet.

Fraser Hollins, Remi’s man on double bass, studied music at Ottawa University and later in Montreal at Concordia. He regularly plays with groups of national and international artists. He lives in Montreal and teaches at McGill.

David Laing, on drums, grew up in a musical family, studied at McGill and began his professional career shortly after. In the past 15 years he has recorded, toured, and performed with national and international stars. He currently resides in Montreal where he also teaches at McGill.

Tickets are on sale now and those requiring bus transportation from Osoyoos can call Maureen at 250-495-7978 to make arrangements.