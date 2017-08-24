References can be misleading

Last week a landlord from Coquitlam called the Chronicle with a story idea.

As we spoke, bailiffs were removing the renter’s belongings from a house on McKinney Road. John Carvalho, the landlord, said the occupant hadn’t paid the rent for two months and was now being evicted. It was costing him $3,500 for the bailiffs to carry out the task.

“This is what happens when you don’t pay the rent,” Carvalho said emphatically.

The man said his message to other landlords is be very careful when renting to people. And do your reference checks. Carvalho said the renter in this case had seemingly good references but unfortunately didn’t pay the rent. We don’t know the whole story here, but some renters create nightmares for their landlords by either not paying or trashing the place. And some landlords are described as the scum of the earth.

There are protections built into the landlord and tenancy act, but we often hear horror stories about landlords having a difficult time evicting their tenants from hell. And also about tenants running afoul of their landlords who increase the rent but haven’t fixed a leaky tap for years.

Newspapers used to cover quite a few landlord/tenant disputes, but not anymore, and for good reason.

Cough, cough!

Although we don’t like governing bodies telling us what to do and messing with our civil liberties, banning smoking in certain outdoor venues gets a big thumbs up from us.

Some municipalities have banned smoking on their beaches, and it’s about time. There is nothing worse than your attempt to enjoy the outdoors and have it ruined by people puffing on their cancer sticks.

It has taken too many years for regulations to protect non-smokers from second-hand smoke. Even some strata corporations have adopted their own bylaws governing where people can smoke. For example, one in Osoyoos recently voted to ban smoking inside all units, including on balconies. Another voted on the same issue but it was defeated by a single vote.

As the executive director of the Condominium Home Owners Association of BC says, “your home is not your castle anymore.”

That’s why it’s up to the purchaser to know all of the strata’s rules and regulations before they buy. While it may seem overkill banning smoking inside your own home, we won’t lose sleep over it or go running to a civil liberties lawyer.

It’s time to bring in more strict rules on smoking in order to protect the health and welfare of others. Smokers do not have the right to endanger our health, but a bigger concern is that tobacco companies are still permitted to sell such deadly products. And we know why. The Canadian government is reaping the taxes from this killer and laughing all the way to the bank . . . while people are dying. It’s shameful, really.

Lyonel Doherty, editor