Red Cross reaching out for volunteers in Oliver

By Lyonel Doherty

The Canadian Red Cross is asking for volunteers to help keep Oliver’s health equipment loan program alive.

“We’re looking for individuals that enjoy working in a fast-paced environment and meeting new people every day,” said Jennifer Saunders, coordinator of volunteer and customer support services.

Anyone who applies for a volunteer position must be eager to help vulnerable people.

The Oliver site at 146 Spruce Avenue offers various health equipment (on a free loan basis) to individuals recovering from illness or injury.

Saunders said the short-term loan program alleviates the pressures that come with injury or illness, assists seniors with mobility issues, allows people to return home from hospital earlier, and supports those in palliative care who wish to spend their final days in the comfort of their own home.

“Unfortunately, if we are unable to get more volunteers in the Oliver office, our hours may have to be limited even further or at worst the office will close,” Saunders said.

The program has assisted 384 clients during the past year, with a total of 825 pieces of equipment loaned out.

There are currently four volunteers, but eight are needed for the program, Saunders pointed out.

The site is open Tuesday and Thursday from 1-3 pm. To volunteer, call 250-498-6700.