Recycle your tree and lights

Give your Christmas tree and burnt out Christmas lights a second life this holiday season by recycling them at one of many convenient locations throughout the region.

Used Christmas lights and all other lighting equipment can be recycled for free at T-2 Bottle Depot in Oliver and the Osoyoos Bottle Depot. For more information visit www.lightrecycle.ca.

Several communities offer Christmas tree collection or drop off programs for clean, natural trees.

Town of Oliver residents can drop off Christmas trees at the south gate of the Oliver Public Works Yard at 5971 Sawmill Road. This service will run from December 26 to Friday, January 6. This program is supported by the local Air Cadets.

All landfills in the regional district will accept, free of charge, up to 500 kg (1,100 pounds) of yard waste including clean, natural Christmas trees. Trees must be free of tinsel, fake snow, ornaments and lights. The trees will be chipped and given new life as animal bedding or compost.

Burning Christmas trees create strong smoke due to moisture in the wood and needles. Fine particulates from smoke have been linked to respiratory and heart diseases. Any tinsel, fake snow or ornaments left on the tree will create added pollution.