Realtor offers Town land deal for low cost housing

A Penticton realtor is offering the Town of Oliver a land deal that could bring more low-cost housing to the community.

But Town council has yet to discuss the matter, which would ultimately be addressed in a closed meeting.

Frank McKitrick from Coldwell Banker gave the Oliver Chronicle a letter that he said was being forwarded to the Town of Oliver. The letter contains an offer to sell a 1.44-acre property (behind Oliver Place Mall) to the Town for $499,000.

McKitrick said he was instructed by the property owner to contact the Town to make this “very generous business proposal.”

The realtor said his client will carry a first mortgage for the full price with no interest and no payments for a term of five years. After five years, the mortgage would be due in full.

McKitrick said the property was originally federal land and part of the Oliver Airport.

“This property has a clean environmental report on file and has never been built on.”

The realtor said the company (43380 BC Ltd.) purchased the property and amended the zoning nine years ago to accommodate 39 condominiums and approximately 10,000 square feet of ground floor commercial space.

A property assessment report indicates the land is currently valued at $516,000.

McKitrick said the property might be suitable for low cost or assisted housing.

“We hope that the Town will accept this generous offer and take up discussion with interested associated parties.”

Tom Szalay, acting chief administrative officer for the Town of Oliver, questioned why McKitrick sent the letter to the Chronicle.

“I don’t believe it is appropriate to negotiate land sales in the press.”

Szalay said if a land sale offer is received by the Town, it would be sent to council for discussion in a closed meeting.

The administrator said he doesn’t recall the Town purchasing land for subsidized housing in the past (at least not since 1990).

He noted the Town had received free land from the province for low cost housing, and attempted to turn it over to the Kiwanis Housing Society. But they determined it was not feasible for them to develop the lot, so it was returned to the province.

Szalay said the Town had considered making land it owns (east side of Gala Street, north of School Avenue) available for low cost housing. But there was no interest from the Kiwanis at the time. Since then, the land has been turned into a pathway park.

“In past discussions, funding of subsidized housing has been considered by various councils to be a provincial/federal financing responsibility,” Szalay said. “They have not been inclined to raise local property taxes for this purpose.”

Mayor Ron Hovanes said, for a small community, Oliver has some quality subsidized housing thanks to the Kiwanis and BC housing.

“I look forward to seeing the offer, staffs’ advice and a discussion with council.”

But Councillor Maureen Doerr said they have not seen the proposal and would not discuss the issue in the media.

Fellow Councillor Larry Schwartzenberger said he hasn’t seen the letter and questioned why it would be sent to the media first.

But Helen Overnes, president of the Oliver Women’s Institute, isn’t concerned about that. She said the Town needs 100 affordable housing units for a mix of people, including singles, young married couples, “empty nesters” and the disabled.

Overnes said the property in question would be a good location for low cost housing because it is close to downtown.

“Why would they (council) turn it down?” she asked. “It’s good news if it goes ahead,” she added, noting the affordable housing crisis is getting worse. “A lot of people are in need.”

By Lyonel Doherty