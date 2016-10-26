The reality behind prisons

MLA Larson’s comments at the opening of the Okanagan Correctional Centre paint an extremely rosy picture of BC Corrections’ rehabilitation programs relative in the realities described in last year’s Auditor General’s audit report on the BC Corrections system.

Larson’s comments at the opening: “The capacity, design, security features and technology all represent a step forward for safety. But OCC also represents a promise to those it will house. A promise to help them make productive use of their time in custody toward a better future on their return to their home communities.”

The reality is in her independent review, the Auditor General concluded that BC Corrections is failing to provide the facilities it needs to deliver safe and secure custody; failing to provide the programs inmates need to reduce criminal behaviour; and failing to provide inmates with access to facilities and programs that are consistent with current policies and legislation.

Corrections in most cases does not meet legislation or policy expectations to provide offenders with timely access to core programs. Only 15 per cent of offenders fully or partially completed those core programs and there is little evidence that the programs are effective.

Interesting that neither Justice Minister Anton nor Chief Louie showed up for the opening.

Al Hudec, Oliver