Reactions mixed on look of new hotel rendering

The proposed look (rendering) of the new hotel coming to Oliver has garnered mixed reactions.

When the Oliver Chronicle posted the rendering that was given to the Town of Oliver by the developer, many people expressed their opinions.

Laurette Anderson wrote: “This is a beautiful piece of property that deserves a better end than a cheap looking modular block building.”

Leah Amey said: “It’s a shame the Town didn’t listen to the citizens and choose a better location.”

Dona Bond said it’s awesome to get a new hotel in town, but she noted the rendering looks like a bunch of containers on top of each other. “Definitely not attractive.”

Dawn Suttie said the rendering “looks like a cross between a jail and a packinghouse.”

But Kyle Fossett said he can’t wait for the hotel to open next year. “Just think of how many of the over 1,000 people who participate in the Half-Corked Marathon will now be able to spend money in our town.”

Tanya Walsh said she hasn’t been able to figure out how the Town could change usage on land that was bequeathed as a campground.

Alex Maas said Oliver needs a hotel, but questioned if it is being built from shipping containers. “Couldn’t they afford an architect?”

Connie Magoffin said the hotel will result in many positives and growth for Oliver, noting there will be job opportunities and a place for tourists and guests to stay.

Stevan Ellis said the rendering definitely looks like a modular design.

But Jim Thompson said it’s ugly. “With all of the nice architecture presented at the local wineries, why are we accepting such an ugly building?”

However, Jacob Keller said it’s the “best move this town has made yet.”