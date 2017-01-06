RDOS needs more money from Town of Oliver

It’s budget time again, and it appears residents in Oliver and Area C will be paying the regional district a little more this year.

Looking at the 2017 budget requisition, the preliminary figures show the Town of Oliver will be paying $18,730 more in taxes for regional services over last year.

The largest jump is the South Okanagan transit system at $9,100, followed by the 9-1-1 emergency call system, which will cost the Town nearly $7,600 more this year.

Oliver will pay less (nearly $3,000 less) in general government costs.

But the Town will pay more for the Oliver arena and parks – $25,500 and $28,000, respectively over last year. The cost for recreational programs is also going up ($12,700).

However, figures show that the cost for the recreation centre itself will go down ($58,200).

When all is said and done, the average taxes per residential property will go up approximately $12.