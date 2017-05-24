RDOS cautions residents about increased flooding

Environment Canada and provincial authorities caution that current conditions are predicted to exacerbate localized flooding across the regional district.

Peak flows expected over the next week will continue to raise water levels in lakes, creeks and rivers.

Areas of concern include Tinhorn, Hester and Testalinden Creeks, where evacuation alerts remain in effect. Abnormally high waters are continuing to affect many properties and farms in the area.

It is vital that property owners in flood prone areas along lake edges, creeks, rivers and currently flooded areas remain vigilant.

Cautions include:

Do not remove any sandbagging already in place, and consider bolstering current defenses

Structures that have basements or are close to rising flood water should consider procuring a pumping system; ground water saturation and intrusion into basements and crawlspaces has occurred in areas away from flood affected zones

If you may be isolated if roads become impassable, consider emergency alternatives for lodgings, food supplies and personal products such as medications. It is smart to have a suitcase packed, ready to leave if you are required to evacuate

Be cautious along trails and recreational areas. Trees may become unstable and fall without warning due to groundwater saturation, soil or bank erosion. Being aware of your surroundings is extended to trails and paths that may be dangerously undercut or unstable including possible sink holes; keep away from the edges of creeks and rivers

Do not attempt to clear debris blocked culverts or streams on roadways or Highways.

The regional district is continuing to maintain sand and sand bag locations throughout the region – An updated list of sand and sand bag locations is available at: www.rdos.bc.ca

Current evacuation alert information is available at: http://www.rdos.bc.ca/newsevents/eoc/current-eoc/

Video and information on flood preparation is available at: http://www.rdos.bc.ca/departments/community-services/emergencyprotectiveservices/floodingsandbagging/

If, due to current flooding conditions, you feel in immediate danger or under threat, please call the Emergency Operations Centre – 250-493-0237.