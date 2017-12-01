RCMP get their man

The Oliver RCMP with help from a special enforcement unit have arrested an Oliver man in connection with a rash of property-related offences.

On November 28, local RCMP and Penticton police arrested 37-year-old Simon Bell, who is suspected in a number of break-ins and thefts that occurred in the surrounding area over the last few weeks.

Bell is currently charged with the following offences: dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property over $5,000, obstruction of police, theft under $5,000, theft over $5,000, fraud, theft of a credit card, prohibited driving, and possession of a controlled substance.

Bell remains in custody, with his next scheduled court appearance set for December 6.