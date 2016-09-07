RCMP get their man with public’s help

A woman whose truck was stolen from downtown Oliver today is breathing a sigh of relief since the vehicle will be returned by the RCMP.

At 11:40 a.m. a woman parked her F250 Ford truck on Main Street and went into a local bakery. When she exited the bakery she observed her truck was no longer where she parked it.

Oliver RCMP members were contacted and started patrolling areas where stolen vehicles were found in the past. While members were patrolling the southeast side of town near the canal, a member observed the stolen truck travelling northbound on Sawmill Road. The member turned his vehicle around, but by then the stolen truck could no longer be seen.

Sergeant Blaine Gervais said two Oliver RCMP members subsequently turned down Thorpe Road and were flagged down by a witness who stated that a man had just exited the stolen truck and was running down the hike and bike path heading south. “Oliver and Osoyoos members converged in the area, and after a short time a male matching the description of the suspect was observed walking on Sawmill Road.”

The suspect was arrested within minutes and charged with being in possession of stolen property over $5,000. The vehicle was recovered and will be returned to the owner.