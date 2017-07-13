RCMP, firefighters respond to burning complaint

Oliver RCMP and local firefighters were quick to respond to a burning complaint at a residence on McKinney Road this morning.

Upon arrival, firefighters observed an open burn on the property of a house just east of the Osoyoos Indian Band office. The burn was subsequently extinguished with water.

Oliver Fire Chief Bob Graham said the resident was using the bonfire to burn garbage and trash. The chief said he believes the owner was aware of the current fire ban.

“Anywhere in the province, there is a complete and total fire ban,” Graham stressed, noting that all campfires, Tiki Torches and fireworks are prohibited due to the extreme fire hazard.