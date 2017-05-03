Race tracks and hotels

While shopping for a new vehicle recently I saw the perfect car that would be right at home at Area 27 – a 2017 Acura NSX.

The only problem was it was a little out of my price range at $212,000. Besides, it was already “sold to a very nice person.” They forgot to mention “rich as hell.”

What I wouldn’t give to take an NSX out on the track and drive 191 mph. What a thrill!

Sorry, Oliver, driving that kind of car with that much horsepower (573 to be exact), I’m not worried about your peace and quiet; I just want to feel that adrenaline rush.

But let’s ease off the pedal and think about it. Oliver residents were initially told by Area 27 in the design stages that the race track would not cause noise problems. Yet some people in town are complaining about hearing the whine of these exotic cars.

To some people, this noise is music to their ears, and they can almost see the dollar signs floating over Oliver. To others, however, the noise is invasive and irritating.

As a corporate citizen, Area 27 has an obligation to follow through with its noise mitigation measures, which it is doing.

A good point was made by a couple of our readers who stated that the additional infrastructure built around the track will act as a noise barrier. Makes sense.

Oliver is no longer a sleepy town, but it’s not the ‘fast and the furious” either.

Saying goodbye to our dream NSX, we mosey on down to Centennial RV Park, where another dream is unfolding – the Town’s dream of welcoming a four-star hotel development on the property.

But it’s not everyone’s dream, judging from a 500-name petition that opposes the hotel in that location.

There is no doubt that Centennial RV Park is a treasured asset in the community as it attracts many tourists and even some homebuyers.

But the Town of Oliver has been trying to woo a hotel developer here for years without success. Until now. So council will be hard pressed to turn down the opportunity.

The Town apparently showed the hotelier several locations, and Centennial Park was the chosen one, likely for its green space, aesthetics and proximity to the downtown core.

Some people think the hotel deal is a “done deal” and that council has already made up its mind.

But it will be interesting to see how many people show up for the public hearing at the Elks Hall on May 8 . . . and what council’s decision is after hearing from the opposition.

If council gives the thumbs up to the rezoning, what’s going to happen to all of the beautiful trees in the park?

Hey, why can’t we have the best of both worlds – a hotel and RV park?

Lyonel Doherty, editor