Put speed bumps at Vaseux

The recent article about the reoccurring accidents at Vaseux Lake makes me wonder how many lives need to be lost before action is taken.

The current radar signs are obviously not sufficient. The writer mentions that it will be very expensive to address this issue, by either blasting away the rock or extending the highway over the lake.

I don’t see why speed bumps could not be installed at a fraction of the cost described. These could prove to be sufficient, at least for the time being. If anyone drives over those with excessive speed, their mechanical bill could be enough to deter them from speeding over the bumps in the future.

As long as there is ample signage about the upcoming bumps and they are painted a bright yellow. A big part of the problem will be solved.

Elly Contreras, Osoyoos