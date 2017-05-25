Put all wars inside an atom

The world saw the face of a true madman last week.

Grinning from ear to ear, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un smiled and clasped the hands of his generals with glee after the successful launch of a new type of rocket that can carry a nuclear warhead.

The jubilant dictator reportedly promised more missile tests, warning that the country’s weapons could strike the United States.

First off, why would anyone smile or celebrate knowing that this weapon could kill countless women and children? Not just families in the United States, but countless in North Korea (after America launches its own strike in retaliation). Trump wouldn’t push the war button, would he?

Anyway, what gives Un (or anyone) the right to jeopardize the future of our families and friends?

Leaders like him should not possess this much power. The same could be said for Trump, who may see impeachment sooner than later.

Putting sanctions on North Korea for playing with war toys is a joke; sanctions are generally scoffed at and are basically time-outs for big kids.

This may sound silly, and would probably never happen, but here’s what warring leaders should do: Agree to have a family picnic in a natural setting, including their spouses and children.

No, this is not in jest. These warmongers must meet face to face in order to get to know each other and learn how important family is . . . and how stupid war has become. Seeing their children playing together might soften hearts and make them think twice about launching nuclear missiles at each other.

Sounds like something Saturday Night Live might spoof, but in reality, learning compassion for your fellow man is what can bring peace and soothe conflicts.

Un must have a soft spot somewhere in his military façade. Does he really want to annihilate everyone? Does he care so little about his own family that he’s willing to start another world war?

We were not put on this earth to hurt or kill each other. We were put here to live in harmony.

If we had the power, we would take all the wars and place them inside an atom.

But of course, an evil mastermind would discover it and unleash them all. Only in the movies?

We wish.

Lyonel Doherty, editor