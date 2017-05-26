Public Works saves the day by clearing canal early

Oliver Public Works crews are being lauded for clearing flood debris from the irrigation canal ahead of schedule.

This work wasn’t expected to be done until May 28 after Tinhorn and Hester Creeks overflowed and filled sections of the canal with mud last weekend.

The Town reports that debris between Road 7 and Road 11 has been cleared, allowing crews to start flushing water through the canal. (Water flushing clears the silt before pumps are fully running on the irrigation systems.)

Irrigation systems 4, 5, and 6 will see full service today, while irrigation system 7 will be fully operational tomorrow.

There is concern for low pressure pump users that have their own connections/intakes into the canal.

“It is critical that pump house owners clean their screens, sumps or floors out that could be caked in mud resulting from the creek breaches,” the Town says.

This must be done as soon as possible to receive water. Additionally, property owners are responsible for their own pumps that run water to their properties.

“There may be breaks due to the creeks exposing pipes and damage caused by excavators shoring up the creek beds or from the mud slides that occurred.”

All irrigation users may experience their filters plugging up until water gets clearer with time.

Town of Oliver staff cannot remediate private property owner infrastructure.

Please note that property owners may be experiencing difficulty contacting Public Works crews. If you have a concern or question please contact Town of Oliver at 250-485-6213 or 250-485-6200.