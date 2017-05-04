Public hearing postponed Monday

Monday’s public hearing on rezoning the Centennial RV Park property to make way for a hotel has been postponed.

Cathy Cowan, the Town’s chief administrative officer, said they had to postpone the hearing due to a requirement that wasn’t met. The Town was supposed to post signage on the property 10 days prior to the public hearing, but it didn’t.

Cowan said they are proceeding with a question and answer session on the rezoning at the Elks Hall starting at 5:30 pm on Monday.

On the same day, the regular committee of the whole meeting is scheduled for 3 pm, and the regular council meeting will take place at 7 in council chambers.