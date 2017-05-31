Proclaimed hippy defends word

What, I can’t say hippie now?

Some readers took exception to the use of the word “hippies” in a story of mine on the Chronicle’s website.

As a self-proclaimed hippie, I’d like to defend my vocabulary.

To paraphrase how there’s a new retail store in Oliver called Valley Hemp Co. that sells hemp clothing and marijuana paraphernalia, I said the shop would be serving the needs of local hippies. A couple of readers perceived that word derogatorily so they decided to respond with criticism.

It didn’t feel like their comments came from a place of love. It seemed like a vindictive attempt to smear the Chronicle as being politically incorrect.

According to Google, a hippie is “(especially in the 1960s) a person of unconventional appearance, typically having long hair and wearing beads, associated with a subculture involving a rejection of conventional values and the taking of hallucinogenic drugs.”

Valley Hemp sells bongs, pipes and counterculture apparel – it very definitively serves the needs of hippies. There’s no two ways about it. However, you don’t have to identify as a hippie to shop there.

Even though we live in a world where lives are ruined by poverty, war and climate change, it’s encouraging to know that local activists are antagonizing the newspaper for labelling bong shop patrons as hippies.

Dan Walton, editor, Peachland View