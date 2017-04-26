Prison concerns answered by public safety ministry

By Lyonel Doherty

People on the outside and people on the inside have concerns about the Okanagan Correctional Centre in Oliver.

On the outside, the local RCMP detachment has raised a concern about its added responsibility in attending the facility to complete numerous tasks, such as fingerprinting and carrying out DNA orders.

On the inside, a couple of purported inmates have complained (via letters to the Chronicle) about lack of services.

The commander of the Oliver detachment (Sgt. Blaine Gervais) recently told Town council that he predicts there will be more calls for service at the prison when it reaches capacity.

Current staffing issues have left the Oliver RCMP with less than a full complement of officers. In addition, a business case made by RCMP brass to get two additional members in Oliver to cover the prison is still in limbo.

The Chronicle posed this concern to the BC Ministry of Public Safety (the Ministry of Justice) and received a response.

A spokesperson said detachments may report pressures to RCMP headquarters to identify resourcing needs. (Gervais said this has been done already, noting that many detachments are experiencing the same problem.)

The ministry said requests for increased resources are prioritized and considered in the context of the larger needs of the provincial police service.

“The ministry is aware that a business case for two additional members to the Oliver provincial unit has been presented. We are confident that this business case will be carefully considered through this process,” the spokesperson said.

The ministry also says any costs associated with providing policing services to the prison remains with the province.

The Chronicle asked the ministry why it doesn’t have a full-time, in-house officer to look after these tasks? This could alleviate the concern about burdening local police, particularly when they are operating with limited resources already.

Its response:

“It would be inappropriate for government to assume these duties, which rest with law enforcement.”

The Chronicle has received three letters from inmates since the facility began taking in lawbreakers in January.

One inmate claimed that the prison isn’t “green friendly” because it doesn’t recycle anything.

But according to the ministry, the facility has a full recycling program for staff and inmates.

The letter writer stated that he quit being a unit representative due to the stress it causes. “They don’t give the reps any perks whatsoever, no pay, nothing,” he wrote.

The inmate also said the shampoo in the prison is like the hand soap one would see in a public bathroom . . . “They don’t even supply us shower sandals.”

The man went on to say that inmates cannot call their families unless they have money. He noted that his grandmother passed away and he was never afforded a phone call.

“This big jail that costs so much to build and function, but can’t provide us with a phone call (to talk to our families).”

The ministry says inmates can contact their family through in-person visits, phone calls or letters. If inmates do not have money in their account to make phone calls, there are other options to facilitate contact, such as arranging for collect calls.

The spokesperson said inmates receive a small remuneration ranging from $1.50 to $9.50 per day for their participation in work programs. Outside work crews that perform community services will be implemented later in the summer.

It was noted that each correctional facility teaches inmates various work skills. Programs at the Okanagan Correctional Centre include metal shop and carpentry. Products are sold in the community or used in reducing costs of operating and renovating centres across BC.

Inmates also learn janitorial skills, a program responsible for cleaning most areas within the facility.

Other work skills include commercial painting and sewing, which reduces the cost of repairing or replacing inmates’ clothing.

A greenhouse program teaches inmates gardening, and job-ready certification programs teach fall protection and hazardous materials handling.

This summer programs will be expanded to include Food Safe, forklift operation and occupational first aid.