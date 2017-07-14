Prevent wildfire catastrophe

The Chronicle implores everyone to be extra vigilant to prevent wildfires this summer. BC is burning up under a state of emergency, and we don’t need more losses.

We definitely don’t want a repeat of the firestorm we had in 2015, when our hills to the west were filled with smoke and flame, causing constant worry.

The community of Kaleden was very fortunate that its recent fire didn’t destroy more homes. Despite continued warnings and education, human-caused fires are still a big problem in BC.

Let’s hope the campfire bans will provide some protection this summer. But there are still some amazingly irresponsible people out there. There is absolutely no need for a campfire this time of year.

If we were the new government of BC, fines would be increased significantly for those who flout the law. And those responsible for our devastating wildfires should face immediate jail time.

As for fire prevention, we urge all homeowners to take a moment and scrutinize their property. Are there any flammable materials near the house? If you have cedar hedges nearby, ensure that all the needles underneath are cleaned up.

Here are some other tips to help protect your home this summer: – Clear brush and surface debris within 10 metres of buildings

– Do not have evergreen shrubs near your home – Do not use wood mulch in flower beds next to your home

– Consider purchasing a roof sprinkler system – Ensure your insurance policy is current and covers wildfire damage

– Shingle your roof with asphalt or other non-flammable roofing material – Use non-flammable siding material

– Ensure all buildings are skirted to keep embers out – Water grass and shrubs regularly

– Remove needles and other debris from eavestroughs

– Store propane and other gas tanks 10 metres from buildings – Pile firewood at least 10 metres away from buildings

– Practice your emergency escape plan

Lyonel Doherty, editor