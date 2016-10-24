Preschool playground trashed by hooligans

Preschoolers and their guardians at Oliver Elementary School are saddened today after a group of hooligans trashed their playground Friday night.

“We just got it put in . . . the kids were so excited,” said OES Preschool owner Diane Gludovatz.

“I’m just devastated . . . so disheartened, Gludovatz said Monday morning after learning that a group of people vandalized their play equipment, including a big slide/ jungle gym that was uprooted from its foundation and turned upside down.

Gludovatz said the new playground was erected two-and-a-half weeks ago at a total cost of approximately $2,500 (equipment and labour). Now it’s trashed.

Preschool manager Lisa Gludovatz believes the perpetrators were a group of local teens, who purposefully jumped the locked fence into the playground and wanted to destroy the equipment.

“We’re hoping the damage is salvageable,” she said.

Lisa said they have to wait for the school district to determine if the equipment can be fixed. In the meantime, the preschoolers will have to find somewhere else to play.

“We were pretty shocked and really disheartened,” she stated.

She noted it’s obvious the perpetrators do not think about the impacts of their destructive behaviour.

Lisa asks parents if they know where their teenagers are at night, pointing out that Oliver Elementary School is a common party place for local youth. Staff often have to sweep up glass after weekend parties on school grounds.

Diane agreed that parents need to be more cognizant of where their teenagers are and what they are doing at night.

“The sad part is (these) kids have no respect or accountability.”

Diane questioned what these youths accomplished other than make a bunch of three year olds cry.

She is hoping that people in the neighbourhood will start calling the police the moment they see or hear anything suspicious.

Corporal Christina Tarasoff from the Oliver RCMP said they are in the initial stages of the investigation. She noted if anyone has information to provide in relation to the vandalism they should call the RCMP at 250-498-3422 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Lisa said the preschool has already had people come forward offering to help with any fundraising required to fix the damage.

By Lyonel Doherty