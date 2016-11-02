Preschool hopes youth will apologize for vandalism

Why did you do that?

That’s the question that Oliver Preschool kids want answered after four local youth vandalized their playground recently.

Oliver RCMP have identified the four youth who trashed various pieces of equipment in the playground late last month.

One slide apparatus was torn from its foundation and turned upside down, while other pieces were up-ended as well.

“After speaking to all parties involved, it was agreed that Oliver RCMP would deal with the incident through restorative justice,” said Cpl. Christina Tarasoff.

She noted that restorative justice is a philosophy based on community healing with practices focusing on offender accountability and the victim’s needs.

Tarasoff said restorative justice provides an opportunity to discuss the impact of a harmful incident and creates an equal voice for offenders and victims and their supporters.

Preschool owner Diane Gludovatz hasn’t heard from the offenders yet, but hopes to soon.

“I’d like to see the boys go into the preschool and apologize to the children and tell them why they did it.”

Gludovatz said all of the preschoolers want to know why the youth vandalized their play equipment.

Gludovatz said the preschool had to pay approximately $200 to repair the damage.

“I’d like to see them (youth) pay for it,” she noted, adding that splitting the cost among the four wouldn’t be a financial hardship for them.

“I’m also up for some community service,” she pointed out, referring to the youth giving back to the community in some way.

Gludovatz is happy that the police attended the offenders’ school to question them about the incident. This shows others that if you vandalize property, you’re going to get caught, she said.

By Lyonel Doherty