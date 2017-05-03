Premier visits Oliver

Premier visits Oliver

Christy Clark, the B.C. Liberal leader and premier, visited Brar Orchards south of Oliver on Tuesday to meet members of the Indo-Canadian community and to support the campaign of incumbent MLA Linda Larson. (Richard McGuire photo)

Liberal leader Christy Clark visited the Oliver area Tuesday wearing a pin that promoted the re-election of MLA Linda Larson.

She stopped at Brar Orchards south of Oliver to talk to fruit growers, then briefly dropped into the Cock and Bull eatery downtown.

Advanced voting takes place this week at the Oliver Community Centre. Election day is May 9.

  1. Great Premier but she made a bad choice to represent the people of the South Okanagan.
    We deserve better.

    Disillusioned member of the BC Liberal Party.
    Bob Parker
    Oliver

