Premier visits Oliver

Liberal leader Christy Clark visited the Oliver area Tuesday wearing a pin that promoted the re-election of MLA Linda Larson.
She stopped at Brar Orchards south of Oliver to talk to fruit growers, then briefly dropped into the Cock and Bull eatery downtown.
Advanced voting takes place this week at the Oliver Community Centre. Election day is May 9.
Great Premier but she made a bad choice to represent the people of the South Okanagan.
We deserve better.
Disillusioned member of the BC Liberal Party.
Bob Parker
Oliver