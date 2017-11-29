Preliminary budget numbers suggest tax increase

Although preliminary, Oliver residents could see a sizable tax increase of $157 in the near future.

That’s what Chief Financial Officer Devon Wannop told council on Tuesday, based on information from the regional district and an analysis of the expected increase in RCMP costs in the year 2022.

“I have determined that the average resident of the Town of Oliver would expect an approximate increase of $157.46 when compared to 2017.”

Wannop said this amount is made up of a $104 expected increase from other governments and agencies. The remaining $53 expected increase would include the water and sewer increase as well as the increase in RCMP costs (this cost alone is $29.70 per resident).

“This is a significant increase from the prior year. That being said, there has been significant development in the Town in 2017,” Wannop said.

He suggested a strategy could be to use non-market change (NMC) and BC Assessment figures to reduce the overall burden on local ratepayers.

Town council continues to discuss budget options and their impacts.