Pot buffer zone in Oliver suggested

By Lyonel Doherty

The Town of Oliver is reviewing a suggestion to implement a buffer zone to protect people from marijuana smoke in the community.

Council received a letter from Peter Wise, a local citizen concerned about the legalization of cannabis (next year).

He said existing provincial legislation bans smoking from a number of buildings and their entranceways.

“I would encourage you though to consider city parks. Legal marijuana will mean open use of cannabis in city parks.”

Wise said a number of people find the odour of burned marijuana bothersome. Therefore, he encourages council to consider establishing a buffer zone around the pool, splash park and playgrounds in Oliver.

He believes this buffer zone will help protect children’s health.

Town council plans to obtain a comment from Oliver Parks and Recreation on potential smoking restrictions (including vaping) in public spaces.

Carol Sheridan, manager of parks and recreation, said she agrees the Town should create and enforce a bylaw prohibiting all smoking from public parks and playgrounds in Oliver.